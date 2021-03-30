Reserve Rights Price Up 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (RSR)

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $132.08 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can now be bought for about $0.0928 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047054 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 7,868.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.86 or 0.00647925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00068115 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027354 BTC.

Reserve Rights Coin Profile

Reserve Rights (RSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol . Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

