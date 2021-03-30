Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,170,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,501,000 after acquiring an additional 150,190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

In other news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $320,570.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,729,027.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $65.93. 79,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $68.48.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

