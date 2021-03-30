REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.72, but opened at $18.60. REV Group shares last traded at $19.91, with a volume of 798 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 132,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,649.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,105 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on REVG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.63 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $554.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in REV Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,443 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in REV Group by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in REV Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of REV Group by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in REV Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

