Revain (REV) Market Cap Reaches $1.06 Billion

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $5.07 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revain token can now be bought for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Revain has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Revain Profile

Revain is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 tokens. The official website for Revain is revain.org . The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain

Revain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revain using one of the exchanges listed above.

