Reviewing Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) & Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.53% 99.45% 6.10% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Albertsons Companies and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 3 13 0 2.61 Tesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Albertsons Companies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies is more favorable than Tesco.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and Tesco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $62.46 billion 0.15 $466.40 million N/A N/A Tesco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Albertsons Companies beats Tesco on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Albertsons Companies

There is no company description available for Albertsons Companies Inc.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company serves its customers through stores, as well as online. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

