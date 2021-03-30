Reviewing Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) and Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY)

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) and Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Constellation Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nihon Kohden $1.70 billion 1.49 $90.66 million N/A N/A Constellation Software $3.49 billion N/A $333.00 million N/A N/A

Constellation Software has higher revenue and earnings than Nihon Kohden.

Profitability

This table compares Nihon Kohden and Constellation Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nihon Kohden 6.44% 9.84% 7.37% Constellation Software 9.91% 85.65% 18.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nihon Kohden shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Nihon Kohden pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Constellation Software pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nihon Kohden and Constellation Software, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nihon Kohden 0 2 0 0 2.00 Constellation Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Constellation Software has a consensus price target of $1,852.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.81%. Given Constellation Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Constellation Software is more favorable than Nihon Kohden.

Summary

Constellation Software beats Nihon Kohden on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services. In addition, it provides treatment equipment, which include defibrillators, automated external defibrillators (AED), pacemakers, ventilators, anesthesia machines, cochlear implants, and related consumables and services, such as AED pads and batteries. Further, the company offers other medical equipment, including hematology analyzers, clinical chemistry analyzers, ultrasound diagnostic equipment, and equipment for research and others, as well as consumables, including test reagents, and installation and maintenance services. Nihon Kohden Corporation was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The company also provides professional and support services, including installation, implementation, training, and customization of software, as well as resells third-party hardware and sells assembled customized hardware. It serves government and government-related customers, as well as commercial customers. Constellation Software Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

