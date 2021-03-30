Reviewing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 10,691.20 -$13.31 million ($2.34) -1.10 ViewRay $87.78 million 7.95 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -3.68

ENDRA Life Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay. ViewRay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ENDRA Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViewRay has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -492.76% -288.58% ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ViewRay 1 1 5 0 2.57

ViewRay has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given ViewRay’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViewRay is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Summary

ViewRay beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion. It also offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. The company has a collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

