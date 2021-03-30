Reviewing Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) & Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aemetis has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Aemetis 0 0 7 0 3.00

Aemetis has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 40.76%. Given Aemetis’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Mace Security International.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mace Security International and Aemetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aemetis $202.00 million 3.01 -$35.72 million ($1.75) -12.83

Mace Security International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A Aemetis -15.97% N/A -25.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Aemetis shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of Aemetis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aemetis beats Mace Security International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India. The company sells biodiesel and refined glycerin to transport companies, resellers, distributors, and refiners through its sales force and independent sales agents, as well as to brokers who resell the product to end-users. It also produces ethanol; and wet distiller's grains, distiller's corn oil, and condensed distillers solubles to dairies and feedlots as animal feed. In addition, it produces dairy biogas; and high-grade sanitizer alcohol and various feed products. The company was formerly known as AE Biofuels, Inc. and changed its name to Aemetis, Inc. in November 2011. Aemetis, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

