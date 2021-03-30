Reviewing Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) & Macy’s (NYSE:M)

Macy’s (NYSE:M) and Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macy’s and Puregold Price Club’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macy’s $24.56 billion 0.21 $564.00 million $2.91 5.65 Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Puregold Price Club.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Macy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Macy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Macy’s and Puregold Price Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macy’s -19.91% -8.21% -1.46% Puregold Price Club N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Macy’s and Puregold Price Club, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macy’s 6 2 2 0 1.60 Puregold Price Club 0 1 0 0 2.00

Macy’s presently has a consensus target price of $9.21, suggesting a potential downside of 43.82%. Given Macy’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Puregold Price Club.

Summary

Macy’s beats Puregold Price Club on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc., an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 775 store locations in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. It also operates in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates and Al Zahra, Kuwait under the license agreements. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in New York, New York.

Puregold Price Club Company Profile

Puregold Price Club, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name. The company's stores offer canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical and medical goods, etc. It sells its products to retail consumers; and resellers, small to medium sized sari-sari stores, canteens, restaurants, bakeries, and convenience and drug stores, as well as small to medium sized businesses. The company operates 434 total stores, including 229 hypermarkets, 102 supermarkets, 29 extra, 19 minimart, 18 S&R warehouse clubs, and 38 S&R-QSRs. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Manila, the Philippines. Puregold Price Club, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosco Capital, Inc.

