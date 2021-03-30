Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 13,381 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $890.84 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $172.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $65,055.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,487 shares of company stock worth $361,066. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

