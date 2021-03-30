Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 37,694 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,694 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Franklin Street Properties worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106,630 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 154,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 66,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $577.42 million, a PE ratio of -269.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Franklin Street Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 122,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $532,639.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,195.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,460.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

