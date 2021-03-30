Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 49,570 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,570 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of Gannett worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gannett by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,919,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,931,000 after buying an additional 1,361,657 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gannett by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 836,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 339,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,858,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 310,917 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gannett by 10.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,044,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 275,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Gannett in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Gannett in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 253 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.6 million and Sunday circulation of 3.0 million; 308 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.6 million; and 375 locally-focused Websites.

