Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 8,102 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Universal Insurance worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Universal Insurance by 291.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 338,871 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Insurance by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 485,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 203,562 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 173.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 91,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $1,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UVE opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $458.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.95 and a beta of 1.08. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.85. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 10.94% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 54.24%.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

