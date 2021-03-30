Rhumbline Advisers Acquires Shares of 11,958 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after acquiring an additional 57,208 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $133,729,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 543,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,613,000 after acquiring an additional 114,869 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $90.96 and a 52 week high of $143.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

