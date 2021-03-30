Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

CMCO stock opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 69.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.45. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $19.26 and a one year high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

