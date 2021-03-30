Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Cars.com worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cars.com by 13.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,480,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 298,596 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after acquiring an additional 222,027 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Cars.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,163,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,347,000 after acquiring an additional 187,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $153,815.06. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $842.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.18.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CARS. Benchmark raised shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

