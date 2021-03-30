Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Tredegar worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the third quarter worth $1,631,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 88,818 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tredegar by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 119,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tredegar by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 70,829 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tredegar stock opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.35. Tredegar Co. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

