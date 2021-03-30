Rhumbline Advisers Buys 3,696 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of 1st Source worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRCE. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in 1st Source by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after acquiring an additional 379,367 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in 1st Source by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 1st Source in the third quarter worth about $1,758,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in 1st Source by 87.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in 1st Source by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,508 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

In related news, Director John T. Phair sold 3,085 shares of 1st Source stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $147,339.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

1st Source stock opened at $47.93 on Tuesday. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $50.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

