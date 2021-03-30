Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,566 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.36% of Genesco worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 43.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $975,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 29,690 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $817,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,277 shares in the company, valued at $558,944.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GCO stock opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $52.37.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.48 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

