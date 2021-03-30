Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,799 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $26.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $853.77 million, a P/E ratio of -66.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $77.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.