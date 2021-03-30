Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,563 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 111,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 85,293 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $561,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 26,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 114,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,270,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,797,000 after purchasing an additional 94,504 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ESRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut Empire State Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.31.

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,124.88, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.79.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.