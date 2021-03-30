Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of REX American Resources worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,553 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,499,000 after buying an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 4th quarter worth $3,254,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

NYSE:REX opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day moving average is $82.91. REX American Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $116.86. The company has a market capitalization of $505.37 million, a P/E ratio of 129.75 and a beta of 1.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The energy company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

REX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of REX American Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.