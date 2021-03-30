Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.39% of DXP Enterprises worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 26.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 93,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,676 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXPE stock opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.83 million, a P/E ratio of -21.39 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

