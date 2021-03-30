Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,067 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Conduent worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Conduent by 35.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Conduent in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Clifford Skelton purchased 20,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,916,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

