Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.24% of ATN International worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $400,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 122.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ATN International by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

ATN International stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. ATN International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.99 and a 52-week high of $79.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.76 million, a P/E ratio of -243.35 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. On average, research analysts expect that ATN International, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -618.18%.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

