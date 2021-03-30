Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.32% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HVT. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 410.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 184,622 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $764,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,637,000 after acquiring an additional 52,896 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NYSE HVT opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market cap of $649.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.66. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $40.42.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.49. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $241.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.21%.

In other news, SVP Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $762,090.00. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $428,359.68. 7.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

