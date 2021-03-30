Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.25. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

