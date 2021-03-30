Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,034 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 143.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 91,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 54,018 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 164,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 18.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 83,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of EFSC opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $95.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

