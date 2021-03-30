Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,977 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Dorian LPG worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,664 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LPG opened at $12.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $532.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPG. Pareto Securities raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

In other Dorian LPG news, CEO John Lycouris sold 42,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $592,041.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,079.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $624,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,153 shares of company stock worth $1,404,174. Company insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

