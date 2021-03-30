Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.44 Million Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Liquidity Services worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 131.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at $428,727.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 82,743 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $1,567,979.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,060,568.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQDT opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $630.71 million, a PE ratio of -164.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $22.13.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $55.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

