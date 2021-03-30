Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.54 Million Stake in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.17% of SMART Global worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SMART Global by 7.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $84,227,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,124,792 shares of company stock worth $85,781,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. SMART Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

