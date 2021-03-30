Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Shares of VIRT opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

