Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.15% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,470,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,636,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,472,000 after buying an additional 54,296 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 79,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $37.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.90 and a beta of 2.40.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

