Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,425 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of At Home Group worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after acquiring an additional 286,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of At Home Group by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 120,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HOME opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,183 shares of company stock worth $4,716,553. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

