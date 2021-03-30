Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 17,958 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of ACCO Brands worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a market cap of $781.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.73.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.69 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $81,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,393. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas W. Tedford sold 5,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $43,968.48. Insiders have sold a total of 108,818 shares of company stock valued at $923,217 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

