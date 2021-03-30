Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 31,488 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,488 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.34% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 230.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.55. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.24. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

