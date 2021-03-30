Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,013 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of Sprout Social worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprout Social by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 194.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,828,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,088 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 201.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 58.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $592,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

SPT opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.05. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $718,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $76,731.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 188,970 shares of company stock worth $11,676,252.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

