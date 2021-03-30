Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 49,051 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

