Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 5,454 Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,890 shares of the coupon company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Groupon worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Groupon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Shares of GRPN opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. Groupon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The coupon company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.20. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $343.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Groupon, Inc operates marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. The company provides a selection of products in various categories, including things to do, healthy, beauty and wellness, and food and drink, as well as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, apparel, and others.

