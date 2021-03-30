Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 6,812 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of American Vanguard worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of American Vanguard by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the third quarter worth $158,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 26.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 284,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $610.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.02. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.00 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

