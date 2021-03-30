Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.34% of Insteel Industries worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Insteel Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Insteel Industries by 1,592.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the third quarter worth about $540,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries stock opened at $29.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.60. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $37,895.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

