Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 325.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.80 million. Analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.