Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,146 Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,146 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TPG RE Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRTX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. The company has a market capitalization of $858.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.95. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

