Richard Edwards Sells 125,000 Shares of Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Stock

Anpario plc (LON:ANP) insider Richard Edwards sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.58), for a total value of £725,000 ($947,217.14).

Shares of ANP stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 585 ($7.64). 22,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,296. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 488.05. Anpario plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.76 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 630 ($8.23). The stock has a market cap of £135.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37.

Get Anpario alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This is a boost from Anpario’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 1%. Anpario’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Anpario

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its product categories include health and performance, feed quality, hygiene and insect control, and toxin management. The company's health and performance category comprises a range of products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category contains products, such as enzymes, anti-oxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, Mastercube brands.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.