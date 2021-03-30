Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Short Interest Down 34.6% in March

Ricoh Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RICOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

RICOY stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398. Ricoh has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RICOY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ricoh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ricoh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Ricoh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. It offers multifunctional printers, printers, industrial inkjets, garment and production printers, 3D printers, projectors, video and web conference systems, and interactive whiteboards, as well as inkjet heads and modules.

