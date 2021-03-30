RING X PLATFORM Hits 1-Day Volume of $13.06 Million (RINGX)

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. During the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $41.07 million and $13.06 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00057774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.20 or 0.00227351 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $527.17 or 0.00893116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00050320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00076033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00030617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Profile

RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 452,372,597 coins and its circulating supply is 218,124,009 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform . RING X PLATFORM’s official website is ringx.io

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

