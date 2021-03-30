RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Short Interest Down 30.1% in March

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,600 shares, a drop of 30.1% from the February 28th total of 1,396,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on RIV Capital from $1.60 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS CNPOF opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26. RIV Capital has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.92.

RIV Capital Inc, formerly known as Canopy Rivers Inc, is a venture capital firm. The firm is a stage agnostic, with seed to sale, although it prefers to invest in series A to C rounds. It prefers to make investments in cannabis sector with focus on burgeoning marijuana companies and sectors like agriculture and food sciences, production, processing, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, software and data, hardware, consumer products and accessories, wellness products, retail and distribution, and media and content.

