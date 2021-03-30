Rivetz Reaches Market Cap of $1.02 Million (RVT)

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. During the last week, Rivetz has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. Rivetz has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $1,219.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rivetz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rivetz alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,995% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a token. Its launch date was August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.