ROAD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $37,719.00 (ROAD)

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 30th. ROAD has a total market capitalization of $334,758.14 and $37,719.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROAD has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One ROAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00057748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.65 or 0.00251581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $538.01 or 0.00910525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00049982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00075718 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00030933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official website is roadpro.io . ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

ROAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.