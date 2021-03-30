Robert A. Miller Purchases 10,000 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Stock

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Robert A. Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,681. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter.

AIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.15 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

